Lawrence Taylor Arrested Again In Florida

Lawrence Taylor was arrested again in Florida this week, TMZ Sports has learned ... after he was accused yet again of failing to follow conditions imposed on him as a registered sex offender.

Broward County jail officials tell us ... Taylor turned himself in on an outstanding felony warrant on Wednesday at around 5 PM -- and was thrown behind bars on one charge of failure to report name or residence change.

The ex-New York Giants superstar remained in jail for several hours ... before he was ultimately released at around 3 AM on Thursday.

It's the second time in the last few years he's been hit with these kinds of allegations ... remember, in December 2021, he was locked up for a similar offense.

Taylor's attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, said in a statement to us it's all a big "misunderstanding."

"My client, Lawrence Taylor, will be pleading 'Not Guilty' to the recent charges," Eiglarsh said. "As with the previous incident involving the same allegations, Mr. Taylor did not knowingly commit any criminal offense. This situation is a significant misunderstanding."

"We are confident that, once the prosecutors review the exculpatory evidence demonstrating Mr. Taylor's innocence, he will once again achieve a favorable outcome."

Taylor -- a Pro Football Hall of Famer who many consider to be the greatest defensive player of all time -- was declared a sex offender back in 2011 ... following accusations he had been intimate with a 16-year-old girl. His status requires him to follow several conditions ... including letting law enforcement know of residence or name changes.

In his 2021 case, Taylor ultimately cut a deal with prosecutors to close out things ... pleading no contest to a lesser charge of residency restriction for persons convicted of certain sex offenses.