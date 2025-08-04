Ex-NFL RB LeShon Johnson Convicted on Dog Fighting Charges, Surrenders 190 Pit Bulls

Former NFL running back LeShon Johnson was convicted on six felony charges for his role in a dog-fighting operation ... in what is being considered one of the biggest busts in U.S. history.

The United States Department of Justice said on Monday that an Oklahoma federal jury found Johnson, 54, guilty of six felonies -- violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting, and delivering animals to be used in fights.

This stems from Johnson's arrest in March, when authorities discovered 190 "pit bull-type dogs" on his property during an operation, "Mal Kant Kennels." It's the largest number ever seized from a single individual in a federal dog-fighting case.

After the verdict was read last week, Johnson surrendered his dogs to the government, which are cared for by the United States Marshals Service.

"This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

"This case underscores the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting animals from abuse -- 190 dogs are now safe thanks to outstanding collaborative work by our attorneys and law enforcement components."

Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 per count.