Ezekiel Elliott Alleged Dog Bite Attack Captured On Surveillance Video

New surveillance video, obtained by TMZ Sports, includes the sound of a woman screaming and begging for help as Ezekiel Elliott's dogs allegedly attacked her in her own backyard last May.

The footage is part of a "dangerous dog" case file on Elliott's Rottweiler, Ace ... and, according to both witnesses and officials in court documents, it shows how Ace and two of the NFL star's other dogs escaped the running back's Frisco, Texas home on May 20 and terrorized neighbors.

The clips -- totaling around 90 seconds -- appear to show a landscaper leaving Elliott's side gate open while exiting the Dallas Cowboys player's property on May 19.

It appears the gate stayed open all night long and into the morning of May 20, when Elliott's dogs are seen walking through it and into the neighborhood.

According to the docs, while in the neighborhood, one man claimed Ace and Elliott's two bulldogs attacked him, leaving him with injuries on his hand, wrist, forearm, thigh and leg.

A woman in the neighboring area says she later found the dogs in the street and brought them into her backyard to keep them safe.

The problem ... she claims the dogs then attacked her -- and says surveillance cameras in her yard captured the audio of the attack.

The woman -- who has since sued Elliott over the incident -- claimed in the court docs she suffered wounds to her finger, forearm, thigh and stomach.

The video from the case file ends with a shot of law enforcement and Elliott in a driveway.

Docs show, though, the alleged dog bites didn't stop there ... with one woman accusing Ace of biting her while trying to feed the dog while it was in quarantine following the May 20 incident.

The case file included pictures of Ace as well as one of the alleged victim's injuries.

Over the weekend, Zeke's attorney Frank Salzano gave us the following statement.

"Mr. Elliott and his representatives are aware of the lawsuit filed on July 30th, which stems from a previously reported incident from May 21st of this year. As Mr. Elliott expressed at that time, he was - and remains concerned - for the party involved."

"However, as in most disputes, there are extenuating circumstances to this matter which will impact the legal proceedings which we are not at liberty to disclose. As such, we have no further comment at this time."