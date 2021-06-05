Ezekiel Elliott's Dog Accused Of Yet Another Vicious Attack In New Lawsuit

Ezekiel Elliott's Rottweiler has been accused of being a very bad boy yet again ... TMZ Sports has learned another person is claiming the NFL star's dog violently attacked them.

It's all spelled out in a new lawsuit ... in which a pet resort employee says Elliott's Rottweiler viciously bit him on March 25, 2021.

Brandon Williams says he was working for Bliss Pet Resort in Prosper, Texas ... when he encountered the three dogs Elliott had boarded.

Williams claims he was taking the Cowboys running back's Rottweiler and two pit bulls out to relieve themselves -- when all of a sudden, Elliott's Rottweiler attacked.

Williams says the dog seized his right arm, clamped down, and threw him to the ground. Williams claims the bite was so ferocious, he needed stitches and was "seriously injured."

Williams is now suing Elliott and Bliss Pet Resort ... seeking more than $250,000, but less than $1 million.

Of course, this is FAR from the first time Elliott's dogs have been accused of attacks ... he was already battling a separate lawsuit in which a pool cleaner claimed she was bitten by his dogs in March 2020.

In that case, a woman says she went to clean Elliott's pool in Frisco, TX ... when Zeke's Rottweiler and two bulldogs severely mangled her arm.

As we previously reported, Elliott is also currently under police investigation after cops say his dogs, including his Rottweiler, escaped his Frisco, Texas home last month and bit neighbors.

