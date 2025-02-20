Secret Service Dog Hurricane's Handler Reveals Ceremony Honoring K9 Before He Passed

Play video content TMZ.com

Hurricane -- the Secret Service dog that took down an intruder outside the White House in 2014 -- may be gone ... but, the Service honored his heroism one more time before he passed.

Marshall Mirarchi -- Hurricane's handler and close pal -- stopped by "TMZ Live" to talk about the heroic Belgian Malinois ... and, he got teary-eyed early remembering the dog he had for most of his adult life.

Marshall then lays out Hurricane's last day ... saying he took him back to Washington, D.C. so he could see his old workspace -- the White House -- one more time.

Marshall says Mirarchi got to see the members of his old team once more ... all of whom Marshall says were as attached to Hurricane as he was.

Mirarchi says the old team surprised him and Hurricane at the airport ... and, when they went to the White House, the Secret Service presented the man and his dog with a plaque in honor of Hurricane's years of service.

ICYMI ... Hurricane stopped an intruder on the White House lawn in 2014 -- sustaining injuries while fighting off a man named Dominic Adesanya. President Barack Obama and his family were inside at the time.

Hurricane suffered injuries in the attack that led to his retirement in 2016 ... though in his retirement he helped train other service animals.

Marshall's not letting Hurricane's memory fade, BTW ... he's started a charity effort to subsidize veterinary care for retired police and military dogs -- it's called Hurricane's Heroes, and he talks about it in depth during our conversation.

Hurricane was 15.