Broncos' Alex Singleton Undergoes Testicular Cancer Surgery

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton underwent testicular cancer surgery last week ... revealing a routine NFL drug test led to his diagnosis.

The 31-year-old posted a lengthy statement Monday morning ... starting it off by declaring, "This morning, I stood before our team as a lucky man."

Singleton -- who had nine combined tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football" said he had a successful procedure a day later ... and the belief is the cancer was caught early.

The former CFL star went as far as to say he could be back on the field in a matter of weeks.

He detailed his journey ... saying, "A little over two weeks ago, following a random test as part of the NFL’s Drug Testing Program, I received a notice that I had elevated levels of the hormone hcG in my system."

"Without a doubt, I knew with how diligent I am with what goes into my body that this was not from anything external I may have taken. After speaking with my agent and wife, we decided to book an appointment with a urologist."

I shared this news with our team this morning.



I’m grateful for everyone’s support and can’t wait to get back on the field soon!



"On Monday, I visited Dr. Andrew Zilavy who determined that, in fact, I had signs of a testicular tumor. I immediately contacted the Broncos, and they put me in contact with Dr. Geoff Ledgerwood, who was able to conduct an ultrasound immediately to confirm the diagnosis."

"And then Friday, after playing in the Raiders game the previous night, I underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor and begin the road to a full recovery."

Singleton admitted he wasn't sure if he wanted to go public with his experience ... but ultimately decided if it helps even one person, it's worth it.

"Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief. Heck, I have a wife, Sam, and daughter, Tallyn, along with an amazing family back in California," he continued.

"Not to mention, I’m a part of a great organization here with my Broncos family."