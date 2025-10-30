'Days of Our Lives' Star Suzanne Rogers Says She's Battling Cancer

"Days of Lives" star Suzanne Rogers is revealing her fight with cancer ... she says she was diagnosed over the summer and has already completed treatment.

In an interview with TV Insider published Thursday, Suzanne says she was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer.

Suzanne says she felt something was off with her body and went to the doctor. She underwent a series of tests, which confirmed she had cancer.

She says she began treatment in June after "Days of Our Lives" wrapped ... getting radiation and chemotherapy every weekday for six weeks. She said the treatments were "tough," but noted she didn't lose her hair.

With the soap on a six-week hiatus over the summer, the legendary actress kept her cancer battle out of the public eye ... and she says she turned to Linsey Godfrey, who plays her daughter on 'Days,' for help. Lindsey beat Hodgkin's lymphoma nearly 20 years ago.

Suzanne says she finished cancer treatments July 31 and is starting to finally feel like herself again.