Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Nikola Topic Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer

Nikola Topić -- the Oklahoma City Thunder's first-round draft pick in 2024 -- has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

General manager Sam Presti announced the news Thursday ... three weeks after Topić underwent a necessary procedure in order for him to have a biopsy, which concluded he had the disease.

Sam Presti gives an injury update on Nikola Topic who has found out he has testicular cancer. Topic’s treatment plan is chemotherapy, which he has started. pic.twitter.com/mShPDo4JnI — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) October 30, 2025 @Rylan_Stiles

Topić has since kick-started his fight against cancer ... and requested the team keep his situation under wraps until he began the chemotherapy process.

"He has an incredible group of oncologists both at [Oklahoma University], MD Anderson, and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with this situation," Presti said. "It's important to note that testicular cancer is the most cured form of cancer among males."

Topić is still working out with OKC as he undergoes his treatment plan ... but there is no timetable for his return to the court.