Dwyane Wade Reveals He Had Surgery to Remove Cancerous Tumor, 'Took 40% of My Kidney'

Play video content The Why with Dwyane Wade

Stunning revelation from Dwyane Wade ... the NBA legend says he had to have nearly half of one his kidneys removed from his body in order to rid himself of a cancerous mass.

The 43-year-old Hall of Famer said on the most recent episode of "The Why with Dwyane Wade" he had the procedure done roughly 13 months ago ... after he went to a doctor for a checkup.

Wade said he had been having some cramping issues in his stomach -- and he'd also been battling some problems with his urine stream. After some testing, the former Miami Heat guard said doctors told him they found a tumor on his right kidney.

Wade explained on his show that due to its location, surgeons would have to remove it in order to determine if it was malignant. The ex-hooper ended up going under the knife on Dec. 18, 2023.

"They took forty percent of my kidney to make sure they could get all of the cancer off of it," he said.

Wade said the recovery was brutal -- "I was struggling, dawg" -- but he's now doing well and in good spirits.