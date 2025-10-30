Paul Pierce Gets Ride Home From Halloween Party Days After DUI Charge

Play video content BACKGRID

Paul Pierce has apparently gotten a driver in the wake of his recent DUI arrest ... as the NBA legend was seen getting a lift home from a party on Wednesday night.

Just eight days after he was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol ... Pierce was seen out in Beverly Hills taking the safe way home from a Halloween-themed event.

Paps caught the former Celtics star -- who was rockin' a curly wig, big chains and a zebra-print, purple jacket -- hopping into the backseat of an SUV ... after he seemed to have a good night with friends.

The Hall of Famer did not stop to talk with cameramen as he jetted from the area.

Pierce, as you know, was arrested on suspicion of DUI back on Oct. 7 ... after authorities alleged they found him asleep behind the wheel of his Range Rover while it was on a Los Angeles highway.

Pierce claimed he had merely dozed off while in standstill traffic ... but L.A. prosecutors clearly didn't buy the excuse -- as in addition to the DUI charge, he was also hit with one misdemeanor count of driving with .08% blood alcohol content.