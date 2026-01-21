Stefon Diggs' Ex Files Motion To Dismiss Paternity Suit Without Prejudice

Stefon Diggs' ex-girlfriend, Aileen Lopera, filed to dismiss her paternity and child support lawsuit against the New England Patriots' star receiver, TMZ Sports has learned.

Lopera -- AKA Lord Gisselle -- filed the docs this week, requesting the case be dismissed without prejudice.

Lopera's lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told us on Wednesday, "The matter has been resolved."

Us Weekly was the first to report on the dismissal.

It all started back in December 2024 ... when Lopera claimed in legal docs Diggs was the father of her then-unborn child.

Diggs responded in July 2025, stating he wasn't sure whether he was the girl's father after she was born in April ... and requested DNA testing to make the determination.

According to Page Six, Diggs received confirmation he was, in fact, the father.

We reached out to Diggs' attorney for comment on the latest filing ... but have yet to hear back.

The development comes after Diggs and his current girlfriend, Cardi B, welcomed a child late last year.

It also follows Diggs' other legal issues ... as his former personal chef claimed the 32-year-old receiver got physical with her over a salary dispute at his home in December.

