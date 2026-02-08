Cam Skattebo Doesn't Rule Out Wrestling Career After Football

Play video content TMZSports.com

WWE Superstar Cam Skattebo?!? The New York Giants rookie running back tells TMZ Sports that's entirely possible after his days making money on the gridiron are over.

We caught up with Skatt at the Sports Illustrated Invitational in San Francisco earlier this week, where we asked him if he sees a career inside the squared circle once he hangs the cleats up.

"There's a chance," Skattebo said. "I feel like I'm a pretty good actor, so there's a chance there."

Of course ... Skattebo went viral last year when he appeared on WWE TV during an event at Madison Square Garden -- getting into an all-out brawl ringside.

He did catch some heat online from fans for his involvement -- since it occurred after he broke his ankle -- but he brushed those critics to the side ... saying "if you don’t like that I'm having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on."

The 24-year-old said he has some wrestling background, having grown up watching it and getting into matches with his older brother.

It's not just wrestling that he thinks he could dive fully into in his post-playing days, saying he even sees streaming as a possible option. Skattebo has already established himself on Twitch -- amassing 148,000 followers.