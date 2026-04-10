Offset Released From Hospital Days After Being Shot at Florida Casino

Offset is officially out of the hospital after being shot at a Florida casino earlier this week ... TMZ has learned.

Offset bounced from the South Florida hospital after Monday night's shooting outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

We broke the story ... Offset was shot just after 7 PM ET in the casino's valet area and was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police then arrested rapper Lil Tjay, who's accused of starting the fight that ended with Offset being shot. Cops say Lil Tjay's associate shot Offset, not Lil Tjay himself.

Tjay spent the night in jail after he was booked on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. After cops let him go, he spoke to the media ... branding Offset a "rat."

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