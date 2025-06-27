Tyrese Haliburton Invests In Bell For Achilles Recovery, Rings It For GF's Help!

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, might need some earplugs ASAP ... 'cause the NBA superstar invested in a bell to help him out amid his Achilles recovery -- and he's already putting it to use!!

Jones shared the video on her Instagram on Friday ... showcasing the Pacers guard chilling on his knee scooter as he rings for her assistance.

"This guy did not order a bell guys please😩," she wrote.

The video cuts before Hali's request ... but one thing's for sure -- it looks like the 25-year-old will get some mileage out of that new purchase.

Of course, it's all in good fun and a way for Tyrese to get his mind off the devastating injury he suffered early in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

He got surgery shortly after the ailment ... taking to Instagram saying he is "grateful for all the love from the hoop world."

"I'll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton."

Jones posted an emotional statement shortly after, calling it a "bittersweet ending."

"I will forever be so proud of you!! Our team's got you. We will be back, we're not finished yet! Gods plan, Gods timing 💛 My superstar, I love you."

