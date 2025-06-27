Alex Caruso Laments OKC's Fumbled Champagne Showers, Vows To Be Better 'Next Time'

Play video content TMZSports.com

While Oklahoma City's on-the-court game is unrivaled, its ability to celebrate sure needs work ... but Alex Caruso assured TMZ Sports this week "the next time" his Thunder squad is in position for some champagne showers, it won't have another letdown.

If you missed it, following OKC's Game 7 NBA Finals victory on Sunday night, the notably young Thunder couldn't quite figure out how to properly douse themselves in bubbly ... and needed a big-time assist from 31-year-old Caruso to even open the bottles.

Caruso (the only previous champ) had to teach the team how to pop champagne 😂🍾 pic.twitter.com/5rhf6RvT4S — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025 @NBA

The OKC guard acknowledged to us on Thursday, "it was not a great showing" -- but he was sure it won't happen again.

"We'll be better the next time around," he told us with a smile. "Whenever that is."

Caruso -- who was working a ceremonial shift at an OKC Raising Cane's -- dished on a whole lot more about how life has been since winning his second title ... and considering it's been a blur since the final buzzer sounded over the weekend, he was in good shape.

He had high praise for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, shoveling compliments on the Finals MVP's competitiveness.

