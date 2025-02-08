Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Blow Off Critics Choice Awards For Disneyland Trip

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are done with award shows and internet reactions to her crying video ... leaving critics behind to visit the happiest place on earth.

The "Emilia Perez" star and her music producer fiancé hit up Disneyland together Friday ... blowing off the Critics Choice Awards.

Selena's movie was up for some awards and she had a song from the film nominated too ... but that wasn't enough to keep her from heading to the Mouse House.

The Disney Channel alum has been going through a lot recently ... she split the internet over a video of her crying about the ICE raids happening across the country since President Trump took power.

Selena's musical is stirring up controversy too ... so a trip to Disney with her boo comes at just the right time ... and they look happy here.

Maybe it's Benny's bubble wand ... always a good way to spread cheer at Disneyland.