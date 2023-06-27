Trina Is Not Pregnant, Rep Debunks Theory Following BET Awards Performance

Rapper Trina is not pregnant, TMZ has learned ... despite some serious fan speculation after her recent performance at the BET Awards.

ICYMI, Trina took the stage over the weekend to honor 50 years of hip hop with Trick Daddy at the big award show ... however, her performance sent fans into a debate about whether or not she's in fact pregnant.

A rep for Trina tells TMZ ... "She is not pregnant despite fans' speculation following her performance at the BET Awards. Just like any other woman, her weight fluctuates. She is asking for fans to just move on from this."

Trina's debunked pregnancy rumors before, having to shoot down theories back in 2021 after the BET Hip Hop Awards -- and she's spoken out about her struggles with her weight in the past, but it looks like people are assuming yet again.