Trina Was Trying to Help Walmart Customer Who Hurled N-Word at Her

Trina is dropping a bombshell about that heated Walmart confrontation with a white woman who called her the n-word -- the whole thing started with the rapper trying to help a stranger.

The iconic emcee was on "TMZ Live" when she revealed what led up to the madness last Friday in a Florida Walmart. Trina says all she did was try to console the woman, who was openly crying in the store.

You have to see Trina break down what happened after she asked the weeping woman if she was okay. As they say, no good deed ...

As you know, Trina wasn't having it after the woman called her "n****r bitch." TMZ got the video of all hell breaking loose ... as Trina fired back at her, but only verbally.

Trina told us she was able to restrain herself and not inflict any physical harm on the woman -- which she notes likely would've resulted in major legal trouble for herself instead of the mouthy customer.

