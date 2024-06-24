Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Says 'Not Like Us' Diss Eligible For Grammys

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is one of the hottest tracks on the planet, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. says a diss track winning a Grammy might not be conventional ... but now it's definitely possible!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke with the Grammy czar Monday at LAX, where he told us he's been feeling the cultural avalanche of "Not Like Us," just like everyone else is.

K. Dot shot the music video in Compton over the weekend, and its release will inevitably breathe new life into the song -- which, while being extremely danceable, is still primarily, a huge shot at Drake.

HMJ says it's all about the art and creativity at the end of the day, and "Not Like Us" is checking all boxes at this point.

The Recording Academy voters will ultimately be the decision makers, but Harvey doesn't think Kendrick's testy lyrics will neither sway nor repel members of the committee.

He also notes Kendrick's far from an outsider with the Grammys and its voters. Indeed, his 17 wins puts him among the all-time greats.

A separate diss track category isn't out of the question, either. It's been a heavy year for beef, and HMJ acknowledges there have been some good ones released lately.

