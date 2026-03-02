Jelly Roll Was at Grammys With a Broken Collarbone From ATV Crash, Bunnie Posts Vid

Play video content

It was joy and pain for Jelly Roll at the Grammys ... he says he crashed an ATV and broke his collarbone just before the show.

Yup ... despite picking up 3 awards at this year's Grammys on Feb. 1 ... JR was in pure agony the whole time!

The singer posted a video to Instagram, saying, "I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone. Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream. I just didn't say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry."

JR's wife, Bunnie Xo, also posted about the accident, sharing a video of her hubby in a hospital bed with a neck brace.

But if you think one little accident is gonna keep JR off the "pony," think again ... after his brother got the ATV fixed, JR was right back in the saddle.

He said, "I was so scared to get back on this thing. I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it.”