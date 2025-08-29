Gabby Windey, Wife a Couple of 'Honey Mooners' With Spanks, Naughty Snaps

Gabby Windey is shaking what her mama gave her ... and her wife, Robby Hoffman, can't get enough, playfully patting the "Traitors" winner on the rump in a video set to go viral.

Check it out ... the ex "Bachelorette" star gets down low and twerks during an outing with her wife of 7 months. Robby gets a kick out of her lady's spicy moves, too ... joining in on the fun by slapping Gabby on the behind a number of times.

Play video content Instagram / @gabby.windey

The pair are currently enjoying a little summer getaway on Fire Island in New York, with GW revealing earlier this week that the trip was actually a belated honeymoon.

She also captioned her recent Instagram post ... "Honey mooners."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

And, from the looks of the other uploads on IG, the twosome are certainly feeling the newlywed bliss ... they're cuddly and all smiles in a number of pics.

Gabby and Robby's love story goes back to August 2023, when the reality TV star came out on "The View" and confirmed she was in a relationship with a woman. She revealed her relationship with the NYC comedian not long after that.

The couple later tied the knot in January 2025 ... but didn't share the news until AFTER Gabby won season 3 of Peacock's "The Traitors," alongside Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

So, it's safe to say Gabby and Robby have a lot to celebrate on their honeymoon.