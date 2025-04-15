Gabby Windey Marries New Wife Robby Hoffman, See Sexy Wedding Snaps

Here Comes The👰, All Sheer In White!!!

"The Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey is officially a married woman -- legally this time -- 'cause she's just had her proper ceremony with comedian Robby Hoffman to seal the deal.

The pics are up on her IG -- and the smiles on their faces say it all ... although Gabby did steal the spotlight a lil', keeping it far from traditional in a very sheer bridal fit that left little to the imagination.

Gabby was looking smokin' hot, rocking the see-through white mini dress with a ruffled bottom, and of course, killer high heels to finish off the look.

She did keep one traditional touch, though -- a white veil, the perfect accessory as she posed with her wife, Robby, who kept it more on the low-key side.

But Robby didn’t mind one bit letting Gabby hog their newlywed limelight with all the sexy wedding moments -- from the courthouse to the limo ride to the cake-eating -- she was owning it all.

Gabby and Robby initially tied the knot in Vegas back in January, making an impromptu decision after fleeing the L.A. wildfires.