Gabby Windey Marries New Wife Robby Hoffman, See Sexy Wedding Snaps
'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey Here Comes The👰, All Sheer In White!!!
"The Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey is officially a married woman -- legally this time -- 'cause she's just had her proper ceremony with comedian Robby Hoffman to seal the deal.
The pics are up on her IG -- and the smiles on their faces say it all ... although Gabby did steal the spotlight a lil', keeping it far from traditional in a very sheer bridal fit that left little to the imagination.
Gabby was looking smokin' hot, rocking the see-through white mini dress with a ruffled bottom, and of course, killer high heels to finish off the look.
She did keep one traditional touch, though -- a white veil, the perfect accessory as she posed with her wife, Robby, who kept it more on the low-key side.
But Robby didn’t mind one bit letting Gabby hog their newlywed limelight with all the sexy wedding moments -- from the courthouse to the limo ride to the cake-eating -- she was owning it all.
Gabby and Robby initially tied the knot in Vegas back in January, making an impromptu decision after fleeing the L.A. wildfires.
It’s awesome to see Gabby get her fairytale ending after navigating a string of dating shows and facing some tough luck in love!