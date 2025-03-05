'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Marries Girlfriend Robby Hoffman

"The Bachelorette" alum Gabby Windey just traded roses for rings -- she and GF Robby Hoffman are officially hitched!

Gabby spilled the tea on IG Wednesday, sharing loved-up snaps from their top-secret, 20-minute Vegas "I do" -- which actually went down in January.

Gabby was in a stunning white lace gown and Robby was rocking a button-down white shirt ... and it was all about keeping it simple with just the two of them.

G&R told Cosmopolitan their wedding was pure spontaneity -- after escaping the L.A. wildfires, they ended up in a Vegas penthouse and thought, "What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other."

Gabby made her "Bachelor" debut on Clayton Echard’s season in '22, before co-leading "The Bachelorette" season 19 with Rachel Recchia later that same year.

She then had a short-lived engagement to her "Bachelor in Paradise" costar Erich Schwer, before coming out and revealing she was dating a woman in August '23.