'Bachelor' Stars Clayton Echard, Rachel Recchia Not Dating Despite Rumor

Rachel Recchia is NOT back with Clayton Echard ... despite the 'Bachelor' stars suggesting their romance was alive and well in a recent video.

We got Rachel in Bev Hills where our photog asked if she was back together with Clayton, this after they seemed very cozy -- he had his arm around Rachel in "Bachelorette" Michelle Young's TikTok post.

While Rachel made it seem like things between Clayton and her were super complicated in the social media clip, the real story is different -- she tells us they're just friends.

As 'Bachelor' fans know, Clayton broke Rachel's heart in season 26 ... with Clayton confessing he slept with her and Gabby Windey before leaving both behind in favor of Susie Evans.

Rachel says it's taken a lot of time and a lot of healing to get over such a public diss.