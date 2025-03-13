Gabby Windey Says She Hasn't Been Paid for 'Traitors,' Paperwork Pending

Play video content TMZ.com

Gabby Windey says she hasn't seen a dime from the prize money she won on "Traitors" ... but there's a paperwork issue holding up the payment and Gabby doesn't seem to be sweating it.

We got the reality TV star at LAX and our photog asked her about her claim that NBC has not paid her the $40,860 she won on the show.

Gabby tells us she still hasn't been paid since first raising the issue on "Watch What Happens Live" when she told Andy Cohen about it ... and she's hoping the deposit comes soon.

Thing is ... sources familiar with the situation tell us the studio is waiting for some paperwork from Gabby's team ... namely, details about where to send the payment ... and that's why she hasn't been paid.

We're told Gabby's agent hasn't submitted paperwork with her bank account routing number ... and ya gotta see her reaction when we confronted her with that fact.