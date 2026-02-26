Mike White Shocks Fellow Castaways With Ripped Abs on 'Survivor 50' Premiere
'Survivor 50' Wait ... Mike White Is Ripped!!!
Lookin' good, Mike White! "Survivor 50" boasts the largest cast of any season ... but Mike stood out right away, as competitors noticed his "bulging 6 pack"!
Watch the clip from last night's premiere ... Mike is beet red when his fellow castaways start thirsting over his chiseled mid-section.
He says, "I've been waiting for this moment for months!"
White previously competed on "Survivor 37" -- the "David Vs. Goliath" season -- and scored second place. Since then, he's created the hit HBO series "The White Lotus," for which he's won 3 Primetime Emmys.
Now, White is trying to win the title of "Sole Survivor" ... and the $1 million grand prize.
He's got some steep competition, though ... this season includes 24 players from all eras of the show. Contestants include some memorable faves like Cirie Fields, Christian Hubicki, Chrissy Hofbeck, Benjamin "Coach" Wade, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty and more!