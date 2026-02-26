Mike White Shocks Fellow Castaways With Ripped Abs on 'Survivor 50' Premiere

Play video content CBS/Paramount+

Lookin' good, Mike White! "Survivor 50" boasts the largest cast of any season ... but Mike stood out right away, as competitors noticed his "bulging 6 pack"!

Watch the clip from last night's premiere ... Mike is beet red when his fellow castaways start thirsting over his chiseled mid-section.

He says, "I've been waiting for this moment for months!"

White previously competed on "Survivor 37" -- the "David Vs. Goliath" season -- and scored second place. Since then, he's created the hit HBO series "The White Lotus," for which he's won 3 Primetime Emmys.

Now, White is trying to win the title of "Sole Survivor" ... and the $1 million grand prize.