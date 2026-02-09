Rep. Lauren Underwood Says She'd Perform Well on 'Survivor'

Play video content TMZ.com

Representative Lauren Underwood says she's got the skills to win political debates and immunity idols ... telling us Wednesday she'd kill it on the show "Survivor."

The Democratic Congresswoman from Illinois says that she absolutely loves the long-running reality competition show ... and with trust, alliances, and doing whatever it takes to win -- she says that's a lot like Congress.

Watch the clip ... Underwood lays out all the reasons -- including her background as a nurse and her time in the Girl Scouts -- she thinks she'd crush it on "Survivor."

Worth noting ... we talked to Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride recently -- and she says GOP lawmakers are better suited for the show "The Traitors."