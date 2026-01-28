Ilhan Omar Syringe Suspect Poses for Sad Sack Mug Shot

The man who allegedly sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar with an unknown substance in a syringe was hauled off to a Minnesota jail ... and posed for a mugshot looking like a total sad sack.

Anthony James Kazmierczak was booked for assault into the Hennepin County Jail Tuesday night following his shocking on-camera interaction with Congresswoman Omar.

As you can see from his booking photo, Kazmierczak had a very rough night, sporting bloodshot eyes with messy hair. He's currently held without bail.

Play video content

On Tuesday evening, Omar (D-Minn.) was standing at a podium speaking to a crowd of people during a town hall meeting when Kazmierczak came out of nowhere and sprayed the politician with the unidentified brown liquid.

Minneapolis police officers quickly jumped in and arrested Kazmierczak, with the entire incident being captured by TV news cameras.

After being splashed by the liquid, Omar lunged at Kazmierczak and raised her fist at him, saying, in part, "These f***ing assholes are not going to get away with this."

The New York Times reports the substance had a strong vinegar smell -- and a photo shows the syringe Kazmierczak allegedly used.