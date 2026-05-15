Britney Spears Spotted for First Time Since Restaurant Meltdown

Britney Spears is back out in public after her bizarre and chaotic restaurant incident sparked concern among diners.

The Princess of Pop was photographed Thursday afternoon leaving Paw Works pet store in Thousand Oaks, CA, hopping in the passenger seat of her black Mercedes G-Wagon while her driver took the wheel. Britney appeared carefree during the outing, even kicking her feet up on the dashboard.

It's the first time Britney's been seen since we broke the story that the singer caused a chaotic scene Wednesday night at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks.

As we first reported, diners alleged Britney was yelling loudly, barking, and acting erratically while eating dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. One witness claimed Britney walked near tables holding a knife, making nearby patrons nervous.

Britney's camp, however, insists the situation was overblown. A rep for the singer told TMZ ... "Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard" and was simply telling a story about her dog barking at neighbors.

The rep also denied Britney ever endangered anyone with the knife, saying she was only using it to cut her hamburger.