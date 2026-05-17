Britney Spears Back Dancing On Instagram After Restaurant Chaos
Britney Spears Spins Back Into Action After Restaurant Chaos!!!
Looks like Britney Spears is getting back to basics ... busting out another dance video as she appears to shake off the chaos surrounding her lately.
Britney dropped a new IG clip Sunday showing herself twirling around in a glittery plunging pink mini-dress with a stunning oceanfront backdrop behind her ... captioning the post, "Brighter days!!! 🏹🤷♀️🙄"
It’s unclear whether the video’s brand new or a throwback from a past getaway -- but either way, the vibe screams Britney trying to move forward after weeks of headline-making drama.
As TMZ reported ... Britney recently sparked concern during a bizarre restaurant outing recently where witnesses say she was yelling, barking and acting erratically.
Still, Britney’s camp insists the situation was blown way outta proportion ... and judging by this latest post, she seems focused on dancing her way through the noise!