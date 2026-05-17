Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Back Dancing On Instagram After Restaurant Chaos

Britney Spears Spins Back Into Action After Restaurant Chaos!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
051726_britney_spears_kal
BUSTING A MOVE
Video: Britney Spears
Instagram/@britneyspears

Looks like Britney Spears is getting back to basics ... busting out another dance video as she appears to shake off the chaos surrounding her lately.

Britney dropped a new IG clip Sunday showing herself twirling around in a glittery plunging pink mini-dress with a stunning oceanfront backdrop behind her ... captioning the post, "Brighter days!!! 🏹🤷‍♀️🙄"

Britney Spears Dancing On Instagram
Launch Gallery
Britney Spears Dancing On Instagram Launch Gallery

It’s unclear whether the video’s brand new or a throwback from a past getaway -- but either way, the vibe screams Britney trying to move forward after weeks of headline-making drama.

sub-britney-spears-tmz-1
TMZ.com

As TMZ reported ... Britney recently sparked concern during a bizarre restaurant outing recently where witnesses say she was yelling, barking and acting erratically.

Still, Britney’s camp insists the situation was blown way outta proportion ... and judging by this latest post, she seems focused on dancing her way through the noise!