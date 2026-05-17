Britney Spears Back Dancing On Instagram After Restaurant Chaos

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Instagram/@britneyspears

Looks like Britney Spears is getting back to basics ... busting out another dance video as she appears to shake off the chaos surrounding her lately.

Britney dropped a new IG clip Sunday showing herself twirling around in a glittery plunging pink mini-dress with a stunning oceanfront backdrop behind her ... captioning the post, "Brighter days!!! 🏹🤷‍♀️🙄"

It’s unclear whether the video’s brand new or a throwback from a past getaway -- but either way, the vibe screams Britney trying to move forward after weeks of headline-making drama.

As TMZ reported ... Britney recently sparked concern during a bizarre restaurant outing recently where witnesses say she was yelling, barking and acting erratically.