Amanda Bynes & Boyfriend Go Shopping Together at Goodwill

Amanda Bynes had a big afternoon out with her boyfriend Zachary Khan ... shopping great deals at Goodwill and pounding energy drinks!

The former child star stepped out in Los Angeles Tuesday with her man ... donning an all-white ensemble and sporting long, bleach blonde hair.

Bynes, who is pursuing a career as a manicurist after leaving acting in the rearview, showed off some bright pink acrylic nails ... clearly committed to her new craft.

Bynes and Khan were seen leaving the Goodwill and stopping by Valvoline for a quick oil change. Needing an afternoon pick-me-up, Bynes stopped by a gas station for a couple Red Bulls.

The two seemed to enjoy their time together ... and, we know Amanda's head over heels for her dude -- having previously been spotted making out with him during her lunch break.

Bynes previously dished on the closeness of her relationship with Khan ... declaring her love for her man in a Valentine's weekend social media post.