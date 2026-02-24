'RHOA' Kenya Moore's Hair Spa Ordered to Pay 5 Figures to Landlord in Rent Battle

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore’s hair salon was ordered to pay more than $80,000 in a battle over unpaid rent and utilities ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Georgia judge ordered the reality star’s company, Moore Vision Media, to pay $43,988 by late February ... and another $43,988.67 by late March -- for a total of $87,976.

The judge also ordered Kenya’s company to pay around $5,500 a month in rent ... until or unless she ends up vacating.

A couple of weeks after the judge made the decision, the landlord claimed Kenya’s company failed to pay the first installment by the court’s deadline and demanded possession of the property immediately. The court has yet to rule on the request.

Kenya opened the Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta in 2024. The landlord of the location, Northland Chamblee LLC, sued the 'RHOA' star in October 2025, alleging unpaid rent and utilities under the lease.

The landlord alleged the hair spa ceased paying rent on the property in December 2024.