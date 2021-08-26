Zoë Kravitz's Divorce from Karl Glusman Finalized

8/26/2021 10:14 AM PT
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman
Zoë Kravitz is starting a new chapter as a single lady ... because her divorce has been finalized.

According to court records ... Zoë and Karl Glusman's divorce judgment has been signed by a judge. It brings an end to a short-lived marriage. The good news ... the dark cloud of a divorce case no longer hangs over her as she dates Channing Tatum.

As you know ... Zoë and Karl started dating in late 2016 and got married in June 2019. But, Zoë filed for divorce just 2 days before Christmas 2020 ... after just 18 months of marriage.

The Paris wedding was pretty spectacular ... and it included a star-studded guest list, including the likes of Denzel Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Marisa Tomei.

Meantime ... seems Zoë and Channing have been getting cozy. They were first seen in public together in early August after a swirl of dating rumors. Things got a bit more serious last weekend when they were seen carrying traveling bags and jumping in a car for an out-of-town trip.

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman -- Happier Times
