Diddy's Legal Team Files Motion Challenging Search Warrants Feds Obtained

Diddy's legal team is attacking the search warrants federal agents obtained to raid his homes and examine his internet history -- claiming feds "made false statements" in their applications for the warrants.

The super producer's lawyers filed the documents Sunday ... asking a judge to suppress all of the evidence obtained in the searches because the government "presented a grossly distorted picture of the facts" when obtaining the warrants.

Diddy's team says feds had a variety of evidence that would prove at least one alleged victim willingly participated in the so-called “freak-offs" -- the sex parties Diddy is said to have held.

Diddy's side adds probable cause statements the federal government compiled were intentionally misleading ... and, ultimately their attempts worked, and they were able to secure warrants before "leaking damaging information."

The federal government hid the alleged victims' financial motivations for making their accusations, Diddy's team adds ... another misrepresentation they want addressed.

As you know ... Diddy's criminal case caught the public's attention last year when feds raided his homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

Federal agents say they recovered numerous pieces of evidence in their raids ... including hard drives and surveillance equipment. They also famously claimed to recover more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

These raids led to Diddy's shocking arrest in a NYC hotel in September. He is facing multiple charges -- racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.