Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy's Legal Team Files Motion Challenging Search Warrants Feds Obtained

Diddy We're Challenging Search Warrants ... Feds Offered 'Distorted Picture of Facts'

Published
p diddy main neutral
Getty

Diddy's legal team is attacking the search warrants federal agents obtained to raid his homes and examine his internet history -- claiming feds "made false statements" in their applications for the warrants.

The super producer's lawyers filed the documents Sunday ... asking a judge to suppress all of the evidence obtained in the searches because the government "presented a grossly distorted picture of the facts" when obtaining the warrants.

Diddy Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Diddy Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Diddy's team says feds had a variety of evidence that would prove at least one alleged victim willingly participated in the so-called “freak-offs" -- the sex parties Diddy is said to have held.

Diddy's side adds probable cause statements the federal government compiled were intentionally misleading ... and, ultimately their attempts worked, and they were able to secure warrants before "leaking damaging information."

032524_diddy_raid_miami_kal 3/25/24
RAIDING IN MIAMI
TMZ.com

The federal government hid the alleged victims' financial motivations for making their accusations, Diddy's team adds ... another misrepresentation they want addressed.

As you know ... Diddy's criminal case caught the public's attention last year when feds raided his homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

032624_diddy_raid_interior_kal 3/25/24
INSIDE THE HOME

Federal agents say they recovered numerous pieces of evidence in their raids ... including hard drives and surveillance equipment. They also famously claimed to recover more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

092024_diddy_arrest_kal 9/16/24
DIDDY DETAINED
TMZ.com

These raids led to Diddy's shocking arrest in a NYC hotel in September. He is facing multiple charges -- racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

We've reached out to prosecutors ... so far, no word back.

related articles