Kevin Liles Sued for Alleged 2002 Sexual Assault at Def Jam

Hip Hop music industry legend Kevin Liles is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit ... a woman claims he raped her while he was an exec at Def Jam Recordings.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Liles is being sued by a woman not identified publicly who says she began working for the iconic music imprint in 1999 ... and claims she was quickly subjected to repeated instances of sexual harassment from Liles from 2000 to 2002.

The suit claims Liles would constantly press his body against the woman's breasts and grab her buttocks at work.

The woman -- suing as a Jane Doe -- says she continuously rebuffed Liles' sexual advances, but she claims he ultimately sexually assaulted and raped her in 2002.

Liles was connected to Def Jam until 2004, before he went on to be a top V.P. at Warner Music Group. He resigned from that role in September.

