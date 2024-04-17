Kevin Liles Calls Gunna Success 'Bittersweet,' Defends the 'Diddy I Know'

Play video content TMZ.com

Kevin Liles is confident Gunna's next project will be a winner, but he also thinks his protégé is getting a bad rap from the hip hop community!!!

The Chairman and CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment tells TMZ Hip Hop the music Gunna has been putting out reflects his real-life circumstances -- being accused of snitching on his homie Young Thug.

The rumors haven't hurt Gunna's music traction at all ... the Atlanta rapper has more than 35 million monthly streams on Spotify, his last album went gold and he has a new one titled "One of Wun" on the way.

We recently quizzed Gunna on what to look forward to -- he didn't have much deets, but promised to put TMZ in an upcoming music vid. Gee, thanks?!

Kevin calls the success "bittersweet" -- a slick choice of words seeing that it's the name of Gunna's new single, but he knows judges and juries are lurking everywhere regarding Black culture.