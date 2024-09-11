Frankie Beverly, Iconic Soul and R&B Singer, Dead At 77

Frankie Beverly, the legendary soul singer and founder of the funk band Maze, has died.

The singer’s family announced his death on Facebook Wednesday ... keeping the cause of death private and asking for space as they grieve.

Beverly's said in their statement, "He lived his life with pure soul, as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all."

Beverly found great success after starting his career in the 1960s with the doo-wop group The Blenders, before later forming the soul group The Butlers.

His big break came in the early 1970s with Maze ... releasing hits like "Happy Feelin's," "While I'm Alone," and "Before I Let Go," which became staples of '70s soul, funk and R&B.

After 50 years of performing, the legend’s farewell tour and final show took place in July at the Dell Music Center in North Philly.

He was 77.