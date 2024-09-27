Prince's 'Purple Rain' House in Minneapolis Coming to Airbnb

Prince fans have a chance to stay in his famous "Purple Rain" house in Minneapolis, because it's heading to Airbnb ... in celebration of the movie and soundtrack's 40th anniversary.

The late singer bought the place back in 2015 and it's been closed to the public ever since ... but now it's finally opening its doors, courtesy of a couple members of Prince's Revolution bandmates.

Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman are hosting the overnight stay, and the lucky guests will be able to spend a night in the life of The Kid.

Airbnb tells us the "Purple Rain" house is newly restored and decked out with pieces and memorabilia from Prince's personal collection ... including a closet full of his most legendary outfits.

The home's downstairs is adorned with purple velvet wallpaper, and there's a vintage 1980s stereo loaded with songs inspired by Prince.

The spa looks straight out of the "When Doves Cry" music video ... complete with a claw-foot tub and stained-glass windows ... plus a plush, purple robe and some lavender bath bombs.

Inside the music lounge, guests can play the drums, shred the guitar, tickle the ivories and sing the "Purple Rain" chorus along with pre-recorded audio from Prince himself.

Prince's bedroom looks just like it does in "Purple Rain" ... and it's decked out with his personal tape collection -- remember those things?!? -- plus one of Prince's original demo recordings.

Folks can request to book the "Purple Rain" house on Airbnb starting October 2 at 6 AM PT through October 6 at 11:59 PM PT ... and guests will be randomly selected.