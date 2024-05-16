Airbnb Adds Edna's House From 'The Incredibles' to Icons Category
Airbnb A Lovely House, Darling ... Real Life 'Incredibles' Mansion!!!
Airbnb's getting super with the newest addition to its Icons collection ... making a real-life rental based on Edna's mansion from the Pixar movie "The Incredibles."
The new house -- part of the yearlong initiative by the company that kicked off earlier this month with 11 amazing locations -- announced its newest creation Thursday, a sleek, minimalist property based on the hit 2004 movie.
The place has all the amenities Edna -- who makes the super suits for the titular crime-fighting fam -- and, the company says guests will get the same experience ... building their very own super suits!
Fashion experts will help guests customize their own suits before they get a chance to try on Edna's monochromatic wardrobe for size.
Guests looking to snag this heroic experience can start booking the experience Friday, May 24 at 9:00 AM PT for 15 total experiences of up to 4 guests each, occurring in early June at $0 ... an incredible deal.
It's the second Airbnb based on a Pixar film the company's released ... following the "Up" house in New Mexico we told you about -- ya know, the one that actually floats!
Less than a couple weeks to go, darlings ... better use your super typing speed to snatch up this reservation later this month!!!