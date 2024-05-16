Airbnb Adds Edna's House From 'The Incredibles' to Icons Category

Airbnb's getting super with the newest addition to its Icons collection ... making a real-life rental based on Edna's mansion from the Pixar movie "The Incredibles."

The new house -- part of the yearlong initiative by the company that kicked off earlier this month with 11 amazing locations -- announced its newest creation Thursday, a sleek, minimalist property based on the hit 2004 movie.

The place has all the amenities Edna -- who makes the super suits for the titular crime-fighting fam -- and, the company says guests will get the same experience ... building their very own super suits!

Fashion experts will help guests customize their own suits before they get a chance to try on Edna's monochromatic wardrobe for size.

Guests looking to snag this heroic experience can start booking the experience Friday, May 24 at 9:00 AM PT for 15 total experiences of up to 4 guests each, occurring in early June at $0 ... an incredible deal.

It's the second Airbnb based on a Pixar film the company's released ... following the "Up" house in New Mexico we told you about -- ya know, the one that actually floats!