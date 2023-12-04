Santa's Finland 'Post Office' Cabin Now On Airbnb, Win Chance to Stay

There's an opportunity to sleep over in Santa Claus's "cabin" this year -- with the festive abode now listed on Airbnb free of charge ... if you're lucky enough to win, that is.

Guests can roll up their sleeves as novice elves to help with the 30,000 daily letters at Santa Claus's Post Office ... all in the snug comfort of Rovaniemi, Finland -- the supposed hometown of the jolly man himself.

For a truly immersive experience, guests will be given a crash course in 'elfing' by Chief Elf and Host Katja ... working through the letters to cross-reference with Santa Claus's naughty and nice list.

Other festive tasks include stamping post with the special Arctic Circle postmark before it goes to Santa -- but it's not all hard work as they'll be loads of 'elfies, traditional Finnish meals, a snowmobile activity, a Northern Lights trip, and in proper Finnish form ... a sauna.

Basically, Chief Elf and Airbnb Host Katja says elves have been "working around the clock" to transform Santa Claus's Cabin into a magical winter wonderland for the visitors.

To embrace the holiday season from the Arctic Circle, the listing will be available to book on Airbnb on Monday, December 11. This is like a sweepstakes thing, so any and everybody can enter for a chance to snag this sweet trip.

The enchanting 3-night stay will take place from Dec 18-21 ... just in time for the holidays.