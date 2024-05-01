Airbnb Introduces Icon Category, Bringing 'Up' House & More to Life

Airbnb is bringing to life some of the most beloved homes in pop culture ... courtesy of their new Icons category -- which is leaning big into Disney.

The house rental app announced the new initiative Wednesday, revealing 11 new housing experiences set to drop this year -- which will be hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, sports, etc.

The whole idea behind the Icons category is to allow users to step into worlds that previously only existed in one's imagination -- and here, they got a couple of big-ticket items ... including the "Up" house and the house from "X-Men '97."

Take a look at the photos, 'cause they're pretty neat. Disney and Pixar fans are invited to step into the "Up" house -- where you can explore Carl's world in an IRL remake of the floating abode. And before you ask, yes it really does float. The residence features over 8,000 balloons and is located in Abiquiu, New Mexico. It also floats ... courtesy of a crane.

The same applies to Airbnb's 'X-Men' mansion -- which you can also call home. It's a recreation of the massive animated Xavier Institute from Marvel's "X-Men '97" ... which now resides in Westchester, NY.

For only $97 per person, guests will be welcomed with a new student orientation and given a tour of the school.

Guests will also be able to train like one of Professor X's mutant students ... Danger Room included ... tour Beast's lab, discover their mutant power and take a class photo.

One other cool offering of the 11 new announcements ... Prince's house from "Purple Rain" in Minneapolis, MN. The new Airbnb rental will be available for request come August ... allowing guests to explore Prince's once-private world -- exclusive studio session included.

And that's only a taste of what's to come ... as Airbnb announced unique experiences in Paris, Milan and more. There is a catch ... these offerings will only be available to those selected by Airbnb -- receiving a digital golden ticket of sorts.