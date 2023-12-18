Fantasia Blasts Airbnb Host for Trying to Kick Her Out Over Party

An Airbnb host accused Fantasia of throwing a party and asked her and her family to vacate the rental property at midnight.

Fantasia took to X to voice her concerns over the dispute which occurred on Saturday Dec. 16.

She tweeted, "I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight."

She detailed how they remained within the occupancy limits listed for the Airbnb, and included "they never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!!"

This all while her 12-year-old son Dallas Xavier and friends were there to enjoy their night.

Fantasia also explained that there were obviously other parties that had taken place there ... "There were weights with balloon ribbon left in the garage from a previous party at the house."

Fantasia believes this was an instance of racial profiling and said, "The treatment we received was due to the color of our skin."

All she wanted was for her son and friends to have a good night, especially after she has been away traveling for "35+ days" promoting her upcoming movie, "The Color Purple."

Fantasia will star alongside Halle Bailey, H.E.R., and Ciara among others, which will come to theaters on Dec. 25.

Airbnb responded with a generic response regarding discrimination: "Hi Fantasia, Airbnb does not condone discrimination in any way. You can view our Nondiscrimination Policy here: http://air.do/6014RrtEK Please send us a DM with the email address connected to your booking, so our team can follow up. Thank you."