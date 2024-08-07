Polly Pocket '90s Dream Slumber Pad Listed on Airbnb

Polly Pocket's always been tiny but mighty ... but now her '90s-era pad is blowing up to life-sized proportions -- and yep, you totally have the opportunity to live large in a small world!

Airbnb is letting fans crash in Polly’s iconic compact in the aptly named Littleton, Massachusetts ... which will be like diving into a '90s fantasy -- pink, kitschy, and bursting with nostalgia.

Polly’s 35th birthday bash is the reason for this vintage extravaganza, which will have fans partying like it's 1989 ... the year the iconic toy debuted.

Of course, this only cranks up the excitement for the Mattel doll’s upcoming movie, starring Lily Collins in the titular role.

Lena Dunham was originally lined up to direct the movie, but she bowed out after Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" raised the doll-movie stakes to sky-high levels, and she felt like she wouldn't do the project justice.