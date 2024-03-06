Barbie Unveils New Role Model Dolls, Major Celebs Honored

Some powerhouse celebrities are stepping into the spotlight as Barbie's newest role model dolls ... just in time for International Women's Day on March 8 and Barbie's 65th birthday on March 9.

From EGOT recipient Viola Davis, whose inclusion speaks volumes on its own, to the iconic 5-time Grammy winner Shania Twain, it's like a dream team of women being honored by Mattel ... which says it's making the dolls to introduce "girls to remarkable women's stories to show them you can be anything."

Shania even shared a snap of her posing with her one-of-a-kind Barbie doll, decked out in her classic "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" attire -- gushing in the caption she was honored to continue spreading love and empowerment.

Kylie Minogue was also over the moon about her new Barbie doll, styled to perfection in red, just like her iconic "Padam Padam" music video ... admitting she couldn't believe she was being celebrated in such an iconic way.

Oscar-winning legend Helen Mirren is also immortalized with a doll ... after dipping her toes in the Barbie universe by narrating last year's box-office smash featuring Margot Robbie.

Mattel's also spreading the love worldwide ... they're honoring 4 other remarkable women from around the globe including Mexican director Lila Avilés, Brazilian content creator Maira Gomez, Japanese model Nicole Fujita and Iranian-German comedian Enissa Amani.