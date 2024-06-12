Airbnb Lists 'Inside Out 2' Pad In Honor of Disney and Pixar’s Release

Airbnb's inviting you to make some core memories with a cool opportunity to stay at Riley's Headquarters -- all in celebration of Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" release!

The rental service is giving fans the chance to stay at a Vegas residence which replicates Riley's emotional control center from the animated movie, which comes out Friday. And, in terms of who's "hosting" ... Joy herself is handing over the reins to the lucky guests.

Perched high above Sin City, this pad boasts unparalleled views ... and a chance for fans to ponder their emotions with a tour of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, Fear, Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment's headquarters.

There's also a scavenger hunt to unlock some new emotions as part of this Airbnb rental -- after a long day ... guests can take a spin at the control panel to find the perfect room best suited to their mood to sleep.

Booking opens at 6:00 AM PT on Tuesday, June 18, at Airbnb, and runs through June 22 at 11:59 PM PT when request periods close.