Saoirse Ronan Reacts to Viral Response to Her Women's Safety Comment

Saoirse Ronan is standing by her decision to speak out about women's safety on "The Graham Norton Show" ... a moment that went viral after she left her fellow guests speechless.

The Irish-American actress addressed the headline-making talk show moment during her Thursday appearance on "Today," where she said she understood why men were so baffled by the remark -- and why it resonated with women so deeply.

As Saoirse put it ... her zinger wasn't planned, it was something "naturally that came up" on the show in October ... as, at the time, Eddie Redmayne explained how he learned how to use a cellphone as a self-defense weapon for his new miniseries.

While fellow 'Graham Norton' guests Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal made quips about how awkward it might be to use a phone as a defense strategy, Saoirse chimed in and noted "that’s what girls have to think about all the time."

During her "Today" appearance, Saoirse acknowledged this isn't "something that guys would have to think about" ... but highlighted how it's top of mind for many women, especially after the 2021 murder of Sarah Everard in London.

She added ... "[Sarah] followed all the rules and she did everything that she was supposed to do to keep herself safe, and she still ended up dead. And I think that really opened up this conversation for everyone back at home. And since then, I've been really vocal just in my own sort of personal life with that experience."

Saoirse said her viral moment is something women have "needed" for a long time, as it allows for honest conversations about women's safety.