Laken Riley Murder Trial Sees Vid of Scratches, Police Audio Played in Court

The suspect accused of murdering Laken Riley had no answers for the scratches and marks on his arm, it's been revealed in court -- where gut-wrenching body cam audio was also heard, of a cop desperately trying to save the nursing student’s life in February.

The trial continued in Athens, Georgia, on Monday, with the court viewing body cam footage of Jose Ibarra -- an undocumented Venezuelan immigrant -- pointing at his arms and wrist while chatting in Spanish with a University of Georgia police officer.

Cpl. Rafael Sayan testified Ibarra first claimed there was nothing on his arm -- but then switched it up, pointing at his wrist and saying, “Oh, it’s just a scratch.”

Sayan described that scratch as looking fresh and not fully healed on the day after the murder. Another officer testified multiple scratches and marks were seen on Ibarra's arms. Ibarra reportedly had no explanation. Prosecutors claim Ibarra's DNA was found under one of Riley's fingernails.

Riley’s mom, Allyson Phillips, broke down in tears as the footage played in court. She walked out of the courtroom when graphic audio was played, of Sgt. Kenneth Maxwell trying to revive her daughter with CPR for about 20 minutes.

After discovering Riley’s body near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Maxwell was heard urgently calling for EMS, saying, "I’m not getting any pulse. She’s stiff." He also noted, "Looks like blunt force trauma to the head."

Friday, audio of a 911 call dialed from Riley's phone was played in court. Prosecutors also showed the jury surveillance footage capturing Ibarra tossing a blood-soaked sweatshirt into a dumpster near his apartment building. The sweatshirt allegedly contained DNA from Ibarra and Riley.