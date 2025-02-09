Donald Trump Takes First Flight Over 'Gulf of America' En-Route to Super Bowl

Play video content

Donald Trump made history on his way to the Super Bowl while aboard Air Force One, soaring over the 'Gulf of America' for the first time since its rebranding.

Check out the video -- the 47th President had a swarm of press around him on board capturing the milestone moment. The pilot says, "Air Force One is currently in international waters for the first time in history flying over the recently renamed Gulf of America."

The pilot goes on to notify those on board to sit back and enjoy the flight west to New Orleans.

Trump praised the pilot for a smooth message before signing the proclamation declaring February 9, 2025, the first-ever Gulf of America Day -- an official move under his Executive Order on restoring names that honor American greatness.

Trump doubled down on his plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," just moments after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in January.