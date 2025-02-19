Justin Baldoni's Partner Compares Protecting Wayfarer to Israel-Hamas War, Lawsuit Claims

Justin Baldoni's business partner planned to go scorched earth on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, according to Lively's amended complaint ... comparing the impending legal battle to Israel's campaign against Hamas.

According to the document, Steve Sarowitz -- a partner in Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios, which produced "It Ends With Us" -- was ready to take down the Hollywood power couple back in August 2024 ... with Lively's team claiming he told a third party if the two ever "cross the line," he would go after them.

Blake says he then employed an outlandish analogy ... allegedly telling this person -- who was working with Wayfarer on a project unrelated to Lively and Baldoni's flick -- “I will protect the studio like Israel protected itself from Hamas. There were 39,000 dead bodies. There will be two dead bodies when I’m done."

According to Blake, Sarowitz apparently walked back his claims a little during the convo ... saying he wouldn't actually kill anyone -- but, the stars would certainly be dead to him, and he would make sure they're dead to a lot of the Hollywood glitterati.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023 ... and, Israel has adopted controversial war tactics to fight the organization -- including mass bombing campaigns in areas populated by civilians. Activists have called out the government for their tactics, claiming they're committing war crimes.

On a different occasion, the lawsuit claims, Sarowitz even set a dollar amount for his campaign against Lively and Reynolds ... allegedly saying he'd spend nine figures to take them down.

As we told you ... the amended complaint was filed late Tuesday night -- and, in it, Blake claims she wasn't the only person on set who Baldoni made feel uncomfortable.

Blake says Baldoni "knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior" ... and other women filed complaints she says JB acknowledged in writing at the time.

A defamation claim has also been added over Baldoni lawyer Bryan Freedman's comments to media outlets.

This legal drama began back in December when Lively claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her and participated in a campaign to destroy her reputation. Baldoni denied those claims ... and, he's suing Blake for $400 million for allegedly attempting to destroy his career.