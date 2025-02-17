Justin Baldoni Hangs With His Kids in Hawaii as Blake Lively Attends 'SNL 50'

Play video content BACKGRID

Justin Baldoni is a world away from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ... hanging with his kids in Hawaii while his legal foes rubbed elbows with celebs in the Big Apple.

The "It Ends With Us" director is in Maui with his family and he spent part of his weekend grabbing lunch with his children in Paia ... a laid-back, hippie surf town on the island's north side.

Justin looks relaxed here ... casually walking around in flip-flops, shorts, a sleeveless shirt and a backward hat.

Baldoni had his little ones in tow too ... holding their hands when he wasn't guzzling his smoothie.

While Justin is far away from the glitz and the glamour, Blake and Ryan were dressed to the nines for the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special ... where Ryan joked about the couple's legal war with Justin.

Hawaii seems to be an escape for Justin ... we saw him out in Maui last month as his beef with Blake continued to heat up.

Justin was surfing the last time we saw him, and he's once again showing off his bulging muscles and tan.